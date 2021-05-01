Gun debate featured road-rage incident, brandished pistol

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An aide for Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase brandished a gun in a road-rage incident while the candidate participated in a virtual gun-rights debate from the back of her campaign van. In the midst of a candidate forum with the Virginia Citizens Defense League Tuesday, Chase shouts “Stop!” in the middle of the debate. She later explains that her team was in the middle of exercising its Second Amendment rights during a road-rage incident. An aide told The Washington Post he displayed an AR-15 pistol after a man got out of his car to confront them.