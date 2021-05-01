Local non-profits host car cruise-in

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian's Safe House hosted a car cruise-in at Marquee Cinemas on Saturday.

The event served as an opportunity for car enthusiasts to pre-register for the Friends of Charity Auto Fair.

Tyler Jordon, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, said the fair has already seen several registrations.

He said this shows, that the community is enthusiastic to participate in the auto fair after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many events last year.

"This is the first big event that the community will have since before COVID and we really look forward to folks being able to get outdoors, enjoy some great music, and being able to hang out with one another," said Jordon.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian's Safe House are the beneficiaries of the event.

The Auto Fair takes place at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on July 9-10.

Anyone interested in participating in the car show or buying tickets can still do so by contacting Hospice of Southern West Virginia at 304-255- 6404 or going online.

To learn more about this years beneficiaries, visit hospiceofsouthernwv.org and brianssafehouse.org.



