Minimum wage mandate means making more money in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Minimum wage workers in Virginia are making about 27 percent more now that a state-mandated increase has taken effect. The minimum wage in the commonwealth increased Saturday from the federally mandated minimum of $7.25 an hour to $9.50. The May 1 increase is part of a state law passed last year. The minimum wage will increase again in January to $11 an hour and in 2022 to $12 an hour. Planned increases to $13.50 an hour and $15 an hour in 2026 go into effect only if a future legislature approves those increases.