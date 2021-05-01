No quarterback, but Washington quietly fills holes at draft

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington didn’t find its quarterback of the future or make any big splashes in the 2021 draft. But it did fill a handful of important needs with players coach Ron Rivera got to know very well. Speed was also a priority all over the roster. With Martin Mayhew running his first draft as general manager, Washington got a linebacker who should start as a rookie in first-round pick Jamin Davis. Second-rounder Sam Cosmi could turn out to be the long-term answer at left tackle. And on Day 3, Washington got a tight end in John Bates and a safety in Darrick Forrest.