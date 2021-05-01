Penguins shut out Capitals 3-0 to reclaim 1st place in East

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Washington Capitals 3-0 to reclaim first place in the East Division. Bryan Rust scored two unassisted goals to reach 100 in his NHL career. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season. Jeff Carter also scored his fourth goal in 10 games since the Penguins acquired him at the trade deadline. The Capitals played without leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin and top defenseman John Carlson. Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed three goals the first 13 shots he faced.