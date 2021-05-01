Police: Man to face murder, other charges in officer’s death

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Gilbert, Arizona, police say a man arrested in the death of one police officer and serious injury of another after they were struck by a stolen vehicle will face charges of murder and other crimes. Police said 25-year-old Jonathan Altland was transported to a hospital for unspecified injuries after being taken into custody Thursday night at a Gilbert auto dealership. That’s where Chandler police Officer Christopher Farrar was fatally injured and Gilbert police Officer Rico Aranda suffered a head injury. It’s not known whether Altland has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.