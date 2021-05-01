Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Tazewell County

…Enhanced Fire Danger Through This Evening…

Relative humidity values will be very low today, dropping into the

teens by this afternoon. This very dry air, along with dry fuels

could lead to uncontrolled fires if ignited.

Outdoor burning is discouraged today. Winds will not be nearly as

strong as on Friday, but use caution with any potential source of

ignition such as lit cigarettes, charcoal grills, campfires, etc.

Any fires can spread out of control under these conditions.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether

you can burn.

Weather conditions will improve on Sunday as the humidity

increases. Rain is forecast across the area on Monday.