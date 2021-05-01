Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Wythe County
…Enhanced Fire Danger Through This Evening…
Relative humidity values will be very low today, dropping into the
teens by this afternoon. This very dry air, along with dry fuels
could lead to uncontrolled fires if ignited.
Outdoor burning is discouraged today. Winds will not be nearly as
strong as on Friday, but use caution with any potential source of
ignition such as lit cigarettes, charcoal grills, campfires, etc.
Any fires can spread out of control under these conditions.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether
you can burn.
Weather conditions will improve on Sunday as the humidity
increases. Rain is forecast across the area on Monday.