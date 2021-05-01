Warming up for Sunday!

High pressure provided us with beautiful weather for the first day of May. Although it was sunny and dry, we were a little cooler than average, with most spots staying in the low-mid 60s throughout the day.

Expect a few cirrus clouds to build into the viewing area tonight, but we will remain quiet and dry. Saturday night low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

High pressure will slide to our southeast tonight and anchor off the North Carolina coastline into Sunday. This will allow for a warmer southwesterly flow to filter into the two Virginias for the second half of the weekend.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon will rise into the mid-upper 70s. We should see plenty of sunshine during the Sunday morning hours, but clouds will increase and thicken into Sunday afternoon and evening. Luckily, high pressure will keep us dry to close the weekend.

After Sunday, our weather pattern will get quite unsettled, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms for most of next week. A full look at your 10-day forecast tonight at 11 on WVVA News.