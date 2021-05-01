Wyoming East snaps Parkersburg Catholic’s win streak, wins Class AA state title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Warriors had come close to claiming a girl's basketball state championship in 2018 and 2019, but fell just short.

But this year, the team jumped out to an 11-2 advantage and never looked back, defeating No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic, 61-50, to claim its first Class AA title since 2016.

The Cusaderettes (18-1) had won 44 consecutive games coming into Saturday's game, but couldn't shake the Lady Warriors.

Senior point guard Skylar Davidson led Wyoming East with 23 points. She added six rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Hannah Blankenship turned in a double-double with eleven points and ten boards, while Daisha Summers notched ten points and eight rebounds.

Parkersburg Catholic was paced by Leslie Huffman and Lainie Ross, each with 14 points.

The Lady Warriors also had three players named to the Class AA All-Tournament Team: Abby Russell, Daisha Summers and Sky Davidson.