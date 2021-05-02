Ace Adventure Resort prepares for 2021 season, following successful 2020 season

OAK HILL, W. VA. (WVVA) - The pandemic provided a successful year for Outdoor tourism and leaders at a Fayette County Resort said they have high hopes for the 2021 season.

Outdoor tourism boomed last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haynes Mansfield, the Director of marketing at Ace Adventure Resort, said the public's desire to be outside contributed to one of the resort's best years yet.

"It kind of brought people who may not have experienced outdoor vacations into that area of recreation, um and that lead to us having a record breaking year, for 2020," said Mansfield.

After a record breaking season, and the designation of New River Gorge as a national park, Ace Adventure added a new aerial park to the resort.

Samantha Hood, an Adventure Operations Manager at Ace Adventure Resort, said this installation will play a role in the success of the 2021 season.

"I think this aerial park is just going to be another thing people can do outside, get away from their hometown, you know come here. And so I'm expecting it to be super busy and you know I hope lots of people come out and check it out," said Hood.

She said the park aims to reach an age group that may struggle to participate in larger scale adventure activities.

"We really want to see lots of families, smaller kiddos on this, I think it's going to be great for those smaller kids who maybe cant go rafting or can't go ziplining, so it's really something neutral for every body to check out," said Hood.

Ace Adventure's season does not fully begin until Memorial Day Weekend. However, Mansfield said 2021 is already shaping up to be a success.

"We're already seeing even more of an increase in bookings, same time last year, so it's going to be an incredibly successful year for tourism in West Virginia," said Mansfield.

In addition to the installation of the aerial park, Ace will also be expanding the lake, remodeling the "Lost Paddle Restaurant" and making other upgrades to prepare for the influx of travelers.

For those wanting to go ahead and try out the aerial park, Ace Adventure is accepting reservations for that attraction.