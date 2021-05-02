Fourth annual Concours D’Elegance draws large crowds

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Resort hosted their Concours D'elegance car show on Sunday.

The event featured 90 different vehicles including classic cars and a special featured exhibit, which drew large crowds.

Cam Huffman, the Director of Public Relations at the Greenbrier said he was thrilled to see so many people in attendance.

"This is an event that we really take a lot of pride in, and we uh love and to see so many people be able to come out and experience it, hopefully they enjoy themselves and want to come back year after year, it;s great," said Huffman.

This year's show included vintage cars from across the nation.

Michael and Sharon Hamby were owners of a car that was in display in the show. They said they are excited to be able to showcase their vehicle to so many people after the pandemic cancelled many events last year.

"It's good that so many people have uh been able to hold this show with what has happened in the past year," said Hamby.

One thing that contributed to the large turn out was the fact it was free and open to the public.

This led to more car enthusiasts from the community and across the United States being in attendance.

Many attendees came from out of state. Russell Jezeski, travelled to the Greenbrier from Longset Ohio.

He said he is thrilled to have been able to attend and mingle with his friends and other car enthusiasts after the pandemic.

"It's just good to be… be getting to uh have less restrictions on you uh getting to socialize more, and uh getting to take in events that you couldn't last year," said Jezeski.

This year's featured show was cars from television and movies.

It featured vehicles from Herbie Fully Loaded, Ghost Busters, Ford Vs. Ferrari, and many others.

Huffman said he believes this display also contributed to the large turnout for this year's event.

"I think the uh, the television and movie cars also kind of drew some people who maybe don't normally attend who maybe are interested in seeing those cars, so it's a great turn out and we're thrilled with what we're seeing so far," said Huffman.

Huffman said leaders at the resort are hopeful this year's event will inspire people to want to attend for years to come.

Huffman said opening the event to the public would not have been possible without the support from their sponsor, Hagerty Insurance.