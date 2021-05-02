GOP candidates for governor make video pitches to delegates

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republican candidates for governor touted plans to reopen schools and lift pandemic restrictions as they made videotaped pitches to the party delegates who will choose a nominee at a May 8 convention. Pandemic restrictions on mass gatherings have prevented the GOP from holding a traditional convention. So the party has instead opted to hold an “unassembled convention” in which delegates will vote at multiple locations. Because the candidates won’t be able to make traditional convention speeches, the GOP arranged for candidates to submit videos on the party’s website Saturday night. In a party where former President Donald Trump still looms large, only two of the four leading Candidates, Glenn Youngkin and Amanda Chase, even mentioned Trump’s name.