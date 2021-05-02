Growing very unsettled into the upcoming work week, with showers and t-storms likely

High pressure continues to provide us with a warm and dry Sunday afternoon and evening. Southwesterly flow is allowing for warm and moist air to filter into the two Virginias. We are noticing an increase in clouds this afternoon and that will continue to be the story heading into the evening and overnight.

We will be mostly cloudy and mild tonight, with the possibility of a few stray showers building in. However, most will stay dry throughout the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and 60s.

Monday will be the start of what is going to be quite an unsettled work week. Expect isolated showers and possibly a rumble of thunder into Monday morning. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread.





There is a chance for some storms to become strong to severe into Monday afternoon, with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats. Storms will also be capable of producing heavy downpours, which could cause isolated flash flooding issues for some. These threats remain low however.

High temperatures will hover around the 70 degree mark Monday afternoon.

A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible into Monday night and Tuesday morning. Low temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the 60s.

We may get a brief break from precipitation into Tuesday afternoon, but showers and storms will build back into the viewing area by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

High temperatures will gradually cool throughout this week. Staying in the 70s for Tuesday and then dropping back off into the 60s by Wednesday.

A full look at this wacky 10-day forecast can be seen at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.