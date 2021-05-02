Islamic leader slain in east Congo after attacks killing 19

BENI, Congo (AP) — An Islamic leader in Congo’s eastern town of Beni was killed during evening prayers by unidentified gunmen after days of violent attacks by rebels left at least 19 people dead. Gunmen came into Beni’s central mosque Saturday, shooting dead Sheikh Ali Amin Uthman, according to the head of the mosque. The identity of the attackers was not yet known. The head of the mosque told The Associated Press that Amin had been receiving threats from the Allied Democratic Forces for more than a year, and had been questioned by security services days earlier about those threats.