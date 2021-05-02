James Madison beats North Dakota, advances to FCS semis

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Antwane Wells Jr. had TD receptions of 19 and 63 yards, helping James Madison beat North Dakota 34-21 in the FCS playoffs. Top-ranked James Madison visits No. 4 Sam Houston in the semifinals on Saturday. James Madison is the No. 3 seed, and Sam Houston is the second seed. The Dukes never trailed. Agyei-Obese made it 10-0 midway through the first quarter when he capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.