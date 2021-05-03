2021 Boy’s State Basketball tournament schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVSSAC boy's state basketball tournament will return to the capital this week after being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Four area teams will compete for a championship starting Tuesday -- one team in each of the four classes.

The schedule for area teams is as follows:

Tuesday, May 4

Class A - (6) Greenbrier West vs. (3) Pendleton County - 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 5

Class AAA - (6) Herbert Hoover vs. (3) Shady Spring - 9:30 a.m.

Class AA - (7) Bluefield vs. (2) Poca - 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

Class A Semifinal - Greenbrier West/Pendleton Co. vs. Cameron/Tug Valley - 11:15 a.m.

Class AAAA - (8) Woodrow Wilson vs. (1) Morgantown - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Class AA Semifinal - Bluefield/Poca vs. Ritchie Co./Charleston Catholic - 9:30 a.m.

Class AAA Semifinal - Herbert Hoover/Shady Spring vs. Winfield/Fairmont Sr. - 11:15 a.m.

Class AAAA Semifinal - Woodrow Wilson/Morgantown vs. University/Huntington - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Class A Championship - 10 a.m.

Class AA Championship - 12:30 p.m.

Class AAA Championship - 5:30 p.m.

Class AAAA Championship - 8 p.m.