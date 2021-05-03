2021 Boy’s State Basketball tournament schedule
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVSSAC boy's state basketball tournament will return to the capital this week after being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Four area teams will compete for a championship starting Tuesday -- one team in each of the four classes.
The schedule for area teams is as follows:
Tuesday, May 4
Class A - (6) Greenbrier West vs. (3) Pendleton County - 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Class AAA - (6) Herbert Hoover vs. (3) Shady Spring - 9:30 a.m.
Class AA - (7) Bluefield vs. (2) Poca - 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Class A Semifinal - Greenbrier West/Pendleton Co. vs. Cameron/Tug Valley - 11:15 a.m.
Class AAAA - (8) Woodrow Wilson vs. (1) Morgantown - 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Class AA Semifinal - Bluefield/Poca vs. Ritchie Co./Charleston Catholic - 9:30 a.m.
Class AAA Semifinal - Herbert Hoover/Shady Spring vs. Winfield/Fairmont Sr. - 11:15 a.m.
Class AAAA Semifinal - Woodrow Wilson/Morgantown vs. University/Huntington - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Class A Championship - 10 a.m.
Class AA Championship - 12:30 p.m.
Class AAA Championship - 5:30 p.m.
Class AAAA Championship - 8 p.m.