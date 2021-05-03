Amber Alert for abducted 2-year-old in Virginia

GILES COUNTY, V.a. (WVVA) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old from Ripplemead, Virginia as of Sunday, May 2nd.

Noah Trout, age 2

Noah Gabriel Trout was taken around noon on Sunday from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church located on Big Stony Creek Road.

Trout was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and a bright orange jacket. He also has a red mark on the back of his neck.

Trout is 2’9”, 33 lbs with blonde hair & blue eyes.



The Giles County Sheriff's Office has confirmed from a photo that Noah was led from the church by an unidentified female, who wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes & a black knitted stocking cap.

Deputies say the abductors were possibly driving a dark colored van or SUV.

Noah is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are directed to contact 9-1-1 or the Giles County Sheriff's Office at (540) 921-3842.

Noah Trout being led out of Riverview Baptist Church by unidentified female.



