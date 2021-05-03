Bluefield baseball remains undefeated with win at Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beavers remained one of the few high school baseball teams left in the Mountain State with a perfect record, as they shutout the Tigers, 10-0 in six innings.

Bluefield is now 10-0 on the season and considered the top team in Class AA, according to West Virginia MetroNews' Power Rankings.

The Beavers will host Honaker (Va.) on Wednesday, while the Tigers will travel to Greenbrier East on Tuesday.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Shady Spring 10, PikeView 0 (F/6)

Independence 13, Midland Trail 0 (F/6)

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Oak Hill 15, Princeton 1

Shady Spring 6, Wyoming East 4