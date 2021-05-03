Cafes, restaurants reopen in Greece for outdoor service

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Cafes and restaurants have reopened in Greece for sit-down service for the first time in nearly six months, as the country began easing coronavirus-related restrictions with a view to opening the vital tourism industry in the summer. Cafes, restaurants and bars, which had been shut to all but take-away and delivery services when lockown-type measures were imposed in early November, reopened Monday for outdoor seated service only. Tables are set a certain distance apart to maintain social distancing protocols, while standing customers and music are not allowed. The reopening comes on a national holiday, the day after Orthodox Easter, and many took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to head to sidewalk cafes.