COVID-19 breakthrough cases, what to know

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - A COVID-19 breakthrough case: it's getting infected with COVID-19 after you've been fully vaccinated.

But the chances are slim. According to CDC data, just over 9,000 breakthrough cases have been reported in the U.S. With over 100 million people fully vaccinated across the country, that's less than one percent.

But health experts said these breakthrough cases don't come as a surprise.

"The current rate of protection after you take the vaccine is 95 percent on COVID-19 and all the variants, except the Brazilian, which is 55 percent," Dr. Jamal Sahyouni, an internal medicine doctor at Clinch Valley, said.

But that's normal because breakthrough cases occur with all vaccines. Experts said the COVID-19 vaccine is actually ahead of the curve.

"For lack of a better word, that's better than the flu vaccine," Dr. Sahyouni said. "The flu vaccine covers 35-40 percent, so we're still ahead of the game with the COVID vaccination."

Both health experts and the CDC emphasize that breakthrough cases should not deter anyone from getting the vaccine.

"You're at a much greater chance of protecting yourself and your family by taking the vaccine," Roger Topping, MCHD Administrator, said.

The CDC even says there is some evidence that taking the vaccine will make infection less severe, should you catch the virus after inoculation. Health experts continue to share the importance of following CDC guidelines even after you are fully vaccinated.