Despite virus, Atlantic City casinos reinvesting millions

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With COVID-19 restrictions limiting how many people can gamble inside, and revenue and profits plunging, this might not sound like the best time for Atlantic City’s casinos to be spending big on renovations. And yet they are, looking to a post-pandemic future when gamblers will be looking for the latest thing. Hard Rock is the latest to open the checkbook, telling The Associated Press on Monday it will spend $20 million on renovated guest suites, a Starbucks and new gambling equipment. It comes after similar multi-million-dollar reinvestments by the Ocean casino and Harrah’s in recent weeks.