Ethnic guerrillas in Myanmar say they shot down helicopter

BANGKOK (AP) — An ethnic rebel group in northern Myanmar says it shot down a government helicopter during heavy fighting over a strategic position. The claim by the Kachin Independence Army came as protests against Myanmar’s military government continue in Kachin State and elsewhere. The Kachin are one of several ethnic minorities who have allied themselves with the nationwide protest movement against the military’s February ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Government offenses are underway against the Kachin and the Karen, another ethnic minority in eastern Myanmar that maintains its own armed force and has also been the target of airstrikes.