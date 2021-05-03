Former circus elephants begin to arrive at Florida sanctuary

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Former circus elephants are starting to arrive at a new wildlife sanctuary in north Florida. The White Oak Conservation Center announced Monday that a dozen female Asian elephants have already arrived at the Yulee refuge. It’s located north of Jacksonville. Up to 20 more elephants are expected once more areas are completed at the planned 2,500-acre space. The pachyderms are coming from the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County. Most of the animals previously traveled with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus until they were retired in 2016.