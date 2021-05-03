Former Lexington Herald-Leader publisher Kelly dead at 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Lexington Herald-Leader publisher Timothy M. Kelly has died. He was 73. The newspaper said Kelly had been diagnosed with cancer. He had worked at newspapers across the country. His son, Kevin Kelly, said the Herald-Leader “was his pride and joy.” Kelly oversaw Pulitzer Prize-winning work at the Herald-Leader as well as The Denver Post and the Orange County Register in southern California. The Ashland native started newspaper work at 17 as a part-time sports writer at the Ashland Daily Independent. He also worked for papers in Huntington, West Virginia; Miami; Louisville; Philadelphia; Dallas; and Los Angeles.