Gunmen kill dozens in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — At least 30 people were killed by gunmen in eastern Burkina Faso Monday, according to the government. The attack occurred in Koguel village in the Komandjari province near the border with Niger, government official Labidi Ouoba told the Associated Press by phone after fleeing the attack. Jihadists surrounded the village and went house to house setting fire to them and killing people, said Ouoba. Burkina Faso’s ill-equipped army has been struggling to contain the spread of jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State who have killed thousands and displaced more than one million people.