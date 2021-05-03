Have the rain gear handy! Showers and storms continue for next few days

An unsettled work week is in the works for us. Have a way to received weather alerts for the first half of the work week.

A low pressure system approaches from the southwest today and heads close to home impacting us today. This will continue to give on and off rain chances throughout the day, but hit-or-miss storms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Some storms may become strong or severe. The main threats would be strong winds and heavy downpours.

Tonight showers become more scattered and we lose our severe threat. Temperatures today will be in the 70s. Winds in general will be breezy with gusts around 25-35 MPH. Temperatures overnight are warm into the 60s.

A cold front approaches tomorrow continuing to keep us unsettled. In front of the front expect humidity to increase. This can help spark some severe storms along with the warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s and 80s for most.

Again strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours. We hold onto a better chance for more thunderstorm development across the viewing area for Tuesday.

It is possible that we run into a flood risk for the first half of the work week (Monday through Wednesday). Have a way to receive weather alerts for the next few days!

Changes continue to close the work week. Still holding onto precipitation chances, but we cool down starting on Thursday. Your full forecast is on WVVA until 7AM and at noon!