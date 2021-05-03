High school basketball player set to graduate fatally shot

BECKLEY, W. Va. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old high school basketball standout who was set to graduate this month has been killed in a shooting in southern West Virginia. News outlets cited a statement from the Beckley Police Department in reporting that Dewayne Marquette Richardson Jr. was shot once Sunday night in the chest. Police say Richardson was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School and led the school’s basketball team to the state tournament this week in Charleston. Officials say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and asked anyone with information to call police