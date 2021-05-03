Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village after shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials and an Israeli rights group say Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank overnight, setting brush fires and hurling stones. It appeared to be a revenge attack after three Israelis were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a nearby traffic junction on Sunday. The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem says dozens of settlers attacked the village of Jaloud. It circulated videos on Monday showing the fires, with people shouting in the background. B’Tselem says 11 Palestinians were arrested. The Israeli military confirmed there were clashes but did not say how the violence started.