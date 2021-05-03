Israel’s first transgender soccer ref takes field as woman

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Israeli soccer’s first transgender soccer referee has taken the field for the first time since coming out publicly as a woman. Sapir Berman blew the whistle as head referee Monday to kick off the Beitar Jerusalem vs. Hapoel Haifa match. A Haifa fan in attendance at Sami Ofer Stadium held up a sign “Sapir Berman super woman.” The game in the northern port city of Haifa had been postponed by a day after Israel declared Sunday a national day of mourning for the 45 people killed in last week’s stampede at a religious festival.