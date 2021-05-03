Judge asked to halt dredges during sea turtle nesting season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservation group is asking a judge to stop a federal agency from dredging a Georgia harbor during the nesting season for rare sea turtles. The group One Hundred Miles filed suit against the Army Corps of Engineers in federal court in Savannah. The lawsuit seeks to stop the Army Corps from ending a policy that for 30 years suspended coastal dredging during the warmer months when sea turtles nest on Southern beaches. The policy was intended to protect rare sea turtles from being mangled and killed by machines sucking sediments from shipping channels. But the National Marine Fisheries Service concluded last year that sea turtles protected by the Endangered Species Act can likely endure roughly 150 deaths annually from dredging.