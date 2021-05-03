Ku Klux Klan membership records made public in Denver

DENVER (AP) — History Colorado has debuted an online archive this week of 1,300 pages of original Ku Klux Klan membership records from 1924 through 1926, previously on public display at the History Colorado Center in downtown Denver. The Denver Post reported that History Colorado digitized the hate group’s ledgers, which include about 30,000 entries, to highlight the widespread racism built into the city’s political and cultural history. History Colorado Chief Operating Officer Dawn DiPrince says the organization received a $5,000 grant from the Colorado Historical Records Advisory Board to digitize the records. The digitized ledgers include specific locations, people and institutions, including History Colorado.