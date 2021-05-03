Liz Weston: 8 ½ birthdays that can affect your finances

Once you turn 50, you start having birthdays that can profoundly affect your finances as you age. Knowing what you are eligible to do — and when — gives you keys to managing your money. It pays to learn more about when you can stash more into retirement accounts and withdraw from them without penalty. You’ll also want to know when you’ll reach full retirement age and when you begin mandatory withdrawals. And signing up for Medicare has a specific time frame or you risk paying more. Getting a handle on these upcoming milestone birthdays can help you better prepare for life after work.