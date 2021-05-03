Poland sends its virus recovery plan to EU for approval

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it has sent European Union officials its spending plan for the 58 billion euros ($70 billion) it expects to receive from the bloc’s pandemic recovery plan. Officials in Poland’s right-wing government said the plan was sent Monday for the commission’s approval. Poland’s lawmakers are to vote on the plan Tuesday, after the left-wing opposition promised to back it. A junior ruling coalition party is rejecting the plan. The government said the plan includes left-wing demands for spending on local hospitals and housing, as well as investments in infrastructure.