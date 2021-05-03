Police asking for information in shooting death of 18 year old Woodrow Wilson High School student

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Detectives at the Beckley Police Department have launched a homicide investigation after a high school basketball player died from a gunshot wound.

Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Dwayne Richardson Jr., who was in his junior year at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Richardson was number 12 on the Woodrow Wilson High School flying eagles earlier this year.

He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Lt. David Allard, the chief of Detectives at the Beckley Police Department, said they are looking for information relating to the case, in an effort to bring closure to the family.

"Any time we have a loss of life it's tragic, but especially when you have a child, I mean he's 18 now but hes still a senior in high school got his whole life ahead of him, we just want to do everything we can possible to find out what happened and what led to this, and hopefully bring some type of closure to the family," said Allard.

According to police, the call came in at about 9:24 PM on Sunday night from the 500 Block of Terill Street in East Beckley.

Before responding officers and Emergency services personnel made it to the scene, they were stopped by a car where officers found Richardson with two of his friends.

EMS began treating Richardson's chest wound while en route to a local hospital but he had to be flown to Charleston where he later died from the injury.

This case remains under an active investigation.

There will be a cash award for any information that leads to an arrest on the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers WV or call the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708.

For people who don't have information but still want to help can as there is a t-shirt fundraiser underway through the Spartan Factory shirt shop in Beckley.

Fifteen dollars from each t-shirt sold will go to the Richardson family during this time.

Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can visit their website or contact them by phone.