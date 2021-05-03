Police look for gunman who killed homeless man’s dog

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a homeless man’s dog in front of him. The Morganton Department of Public Safety posted a photo of the suspect and his vehicle on the department’s Facebook page. The department says the gunman walked up to the homeless man near a store on Sunday afternoon and fatally shot the dog, named “D.J.” The Charlotte Observer reports that investigators haven’t determined a motive for the shooting.