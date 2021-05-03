Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have arrested seven people after the mummified body of the leader of the spiritual group “Love Has Won” was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights in a southern Colorado home. Amy Carlson, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in Moffat on Wednesday. A follower told investigators he had taken in a group of people he believes transported the body from California. Investigators say the remains appear to have been set up as a shrine. The cause and manner of death have not been released.