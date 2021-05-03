Staying unsettled into Tuesday; some storms could be strong to severe

An area of low pressure moving through the region will continue to bring occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms up until at least sundown this evening, A few storms could be strong to severe, with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Lows tonight will remain mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s with areas of fog and a few more showers/isolated thunderstorms overnight possible.

Tomorrow will bring partly sunny skies, with almost-Summer like conditions and very humid air ahead of an incoming cold front! Highs will likely be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We look dry for much of the day, but could see a few storms by tomorrow afternoon/evening, especially around sundown and just after. Tomorrow, our areas is under a slight risk or 2/5 on the severe weather scale for storms that could produce gusty winds, torrential rainfall, hail, and even some rotation/a brief, isolated tornado. Stay weather aware!

The frontal system will be heading out Wednesday, but we'll see a few lingering clouds and showers into midweek. Temps look to be cooler then, topping off in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon in many areas. Even cooler temps look to show up into late week....