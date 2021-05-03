StubHub to refund canceled events after pandemic complaints

StubHub is offering some customers cash refunds for tickets to events that were canceled during the pandemic, creating an exception to a no-refunds policy it adopted in March 2020 to the dismay of many customers, the company told The Associated Press.. The ticket service changed its refunds policy just as the COVID-19 pandemic was picking up steam in the U.S., announcing that it would only give customers credit rather than cash when concerts, sports games and other events were canceled. People who bought tickets on or before March 25, 2020 to canceled events can now expect a refund by the end of May.