UK’s Johnson voices optimism over lockdown easing route

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is a “good chance” that social distancing rules in England will be scrapped on June 21 if coronavirus infections and deaths stay low. Johnson said Monday that the government’s lockdown easing plans remains on course as a result of a sharp fall in new coronavirus infections and the rapid rollout of vaccines. On Monday, the National Health Service delivered its 50 millionth vaccine, with around 52% of the British population having received at least one dose and around a quarter having received two jabs.