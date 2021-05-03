UPDATE: Noah Trout found safe

UPDATE: Noah Trout found safeUpdated
PEARISBURG, Va. (WVVA) - 2-year-old Noah Trout has been found, according to deputies with the Giles County Sheriff's Office.
Trout is currently in the hands of FBI Agents and State Police.
Local authorities are still following up on potential leads and will provide another update around 4:30 P.M.
That press conference will be live-streamed on the WVVA Facebook Page.
This story is developing. Stick with WVVA for further updates.