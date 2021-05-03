UPDATE: One charged in kidnapping of 2-year-old Noah Trout

UPDATE 4:50 P.M. - One person has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of 2-year-old Noah Trout, according to Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons.

According to the Sheriff, Trout was recovered from a home in Alleghany County by the FBI and Virginia State Police.

Nancy Renee Fridley, 44, of Clifton Forge has been charged with one count of abduction and one count of felony child endangerment.

Officials have not yet determined a motive.

"Even though Noah has been safely recovered, the investigation is still ongoing," Millirons said during a Monday press conference. Watch the full conference below.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.

PEARISBURG, Va. (WVVA) - 2-year-old Noah Trout has been found, according to deputies with the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

Related: Amber Alert for abducted 2-year-old in Virginia

Trout is currently in the hands of FBI Agents and State Police.

Local authorities are still following up on potential leads and will provide another update around 4:30 P.M.

That press conference will be live-streamed on the WVVA Facebook Page.

This story is developing. Stick with WVVA for further updates.