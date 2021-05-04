3 romance novels by Stacey Abrams to be reissued

NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing like a prominent life in public service to help your other career as a romance novelist. At least that’s the case for Stacey Abrams. Berkley announced Tuesday that it had acquired rights to three out-of-print novels by Abrams that she had written under the name Selena Montgomery. Berkley, a Penguin Random House imprint, will begin reissuing the books _ “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion” _ in 2022. Abrams’ other books include the nonfiction releases “Our Time Is Now” and “Minority Leader.” Her legal thriller “While Justice Sleeps” comes out next week.