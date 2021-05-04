Skip to Content

3 romance novels by Stacey Abrams to be reissued

New
8:02 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing like a prominent life in public service to help your other career as a romance novelist. At least that’s the case for Stacey Abrams. Berkley announced Tuesday that it had acquired rights to three out-of-print novels by Abrams that she had written under the name Selena Montgomery. Berkley, a Penguin Random House imprint, will begin reissuing the books _ “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion” _ in 2022. Abrams’ other books include the nonfiction releases “Our Time Is Now” and “Minority Leader.” Her legal thriller “While Justice Sleeps” comes out next week.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content