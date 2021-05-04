Approaching cold front brings showers and potential severe storms for Tuesday

We will feel like summer outside today all thanks to warmer air and higher dew points heading into our area out in front of a cold front. This cold front will bring showers and storms throughout today.

This morning some of us will witness spotty showers with a few storms working in. Better chance for storm development will be this afternoon (mainly looking after lunchtime) and will continue into the evening.

The spotty showers we will see passing through this morning may help lower our severe chances, but it is possible instability could redevelop. Have a way to receive weather alerts today because we may severe storms form. If so, the main threats listed in order of higher risk would be damaging winds, hail, localized flooding (especially in flood prone/poor drainage areas) and lastly a weak tornado can't be completely ruled out.

Temperatures today will warm into the 70s and 80s. Tonight we hold onto mild temperatures again with lows in the 50s and 60s. The cold front finally passes through tomorrow morning. This may disrupt our temperatures through Wednesday. High temperatures will be set Wednesday morning (in the 60s) and we will gradually cool during the day. Scattered showers with the potential for an isolated storm will hang around all day Wednesday before tapering off at night.

Weak high pressure works in for Thursday, but temperatures remain on the cooler end. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s and lower 60s for most. Humidity levels drop starting on Wednesday back behind the cold front.

Looking ahead: Saturday morning some of us will wake up with temperatures in the 30s so vegetation may be harmed. A better look at that when we get closer to the weekend.

