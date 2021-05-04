Belgian government, parliament, colleges hit by cyberattack

BRUSSELS (AP) — The company providing internet services for Belgium’s parliament, government agencies, universities and scientific institutions says its network has been hit by a large cyberattack. Belgian media says online reservation services for coronavirus vaccination centers were also hit. Belnet Director Dirk Haex told broadcaster VRT that “this is the first time that we’ve faced such a gigantic attack.” He insisted that no information was stolen. The company has around 200 customers. Belnet said later Tuesday that “the effect of the attack seems to be diminishing,” but provided no other details.