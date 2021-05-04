Boeing gives $50M to help launch new Virginia Tech campus
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing is giving Virginia Tech $50 million to help launch the school’s graduate technology campus in northern Virginia. Virginia Tech announced the multi-year donation to the Alexandria campus Tuesday, noting it will provide scholarships, foster faculty and researcher recruitment and fund programs for underserved K-12 students who want to pursue high-tech degrees and careers. The gift matches the largest ever made to the Blacksburg-based university.