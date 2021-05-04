Capitals’ Wilson fined $5K for roughing Rangers’ Buchnevich

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for roughing New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich. The fine is the maximum allowable for the incident under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with players. Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct after a scrum in which he appeared to punch Buchnevich who was face down on the ice and threw Artemi Panarin down to the ice. Panarin was ruled out of the remainder of the game with what the team called a lower-body injury. This is Wilson’s third fine in eight seasons.