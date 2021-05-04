Carnegie Hall to host ‘Kids College’ summer day camp

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - 'Kid's College' will take place this summer at Carnegie Hall after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The program teachers rising second through eighth graders about different areas of the arts and sciences including painting, cooking, pottery, music, and many other topics.

Leah Trent, the Education Director at Carnegie Hall said this gives children an opportunity to try new subjects that they wouldn't get in a traditional school setting.

"I think it's a good idea for children to try something new even if maybe they haven't tried cooking before or they haven't tried acrylic painting, um this gives them an opportunity to try it," said Trent.

All the classes will be smaller and masks will be required in order to take COVID-19 precautions.

Scholarship opportunities are available for this year's program.

Registration and information about scholarships can be found on Carnegie Hall's Website.

