Cavaliers clipped in second half of Class A quarterfinal by Pendleton Co.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The return of the WVSSAC state boy's basketball tournament began with a Class A quarterfinal between Greenbrier West and Pendleton County.

The Wildcats had won 38 consecutive games heading into Tuesday morning.

But, the Cavaliers took care of the ball, committing just five first half turnovers, and played solid defense. They took a slight 30-29 advantage into the break.

Pendleton County, however, found their footing in the second half. They held West to just 15 second half points to win 59-45.

Cavaliers senior Kaiden Pack scored a team-best 11 points, despite fouling out of the game with more than six minutes remaining. Brandon Oscar and Chase Boggs each chipped in eight points.

Overall, Greenbrier West was 17-of-53 (32.1 FG%) from the floor, including just five makes in the final 16 minutes.

"I thought at halftime that we were in control of the game," head coach Jared Robertson said. "I thought we had them worn down a little bit. It's one of those things -- if the ball goes in, that makes life a little bit easier. We couldn't get the ball to go in in the second half."

"Like Coach Rob said -- it's all about making shots," Greenbrier West senior Kaiden Pack. "We make shots -- we win the game. We missed like seven layups in one possession. It just killed us -- killed our momentum."

The Wildcats were led by Josh Alt's 25 points and 13 rebounds. Bailey Thompson added 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Cavaliers finish the season with a record of 11-8.

Pendleton County will face No. 2 Tug Valley in the Class A semifinals on Thursday at 11:15 a.m.