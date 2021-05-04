Charleston opioid trial could impact settlement funds for Southern W.Va. counties and cities

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The three biggest drug distributors in the U.S. are in trial this week in Charleston on a case that could have a far reaching impact on the Southern half of the state.



Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson corporations are accused of turning a blind eye to drugs being diverted through illegal channels and flooding the state with pills.



Huntington and Cabell County are seeking a billion dollars in damages in the suit for lives destroyed in the opioid epidemic over the last two decades.



Beckley attorney Chris Davis is representing Raleigh County in a nearly identical case and said he will be following the outcome of the trial closely. He said it could have a far reaching impact on settlement funds in the Southern half of the state, where several counties and municipalities have filed nearly identical suits.



Many of the cases in the U.S. have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio in the event parties are able to reach a broader settlement.